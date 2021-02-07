Reid turned in 29 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 120-118 loss to the Thunder.

Saturday marked Reid's best scoring total as a placeholder for Karl-Anthony Towns. That role is currently shared with Jarred Vanderbilt, but Reid is the prime beneficiary in the scenario. When Towns returns, Reid's numbers will take a massive hit, but he's played well enough to merit significant numbers in the second init. The 6-9 LSU product will also provide support at power forward in the future.