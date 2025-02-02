Reid has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a right finger sprain. He finished with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and three rebounds over 20 minutes.

Making his first start of the season in place of the injured Julius Randle (groin), Reid was forced out of the contest early in the third quarter after injuring a finger while setting a screen for Mike Conley. Further testing following the game will determine the severity of the injury, but for now, Reid looks to be day-to-day heading into Monday's contest against the Kings. With Randle facing an uncertain return timeline, Reid should be in store for major minutes Monday if his sprained finger doesn't keep him from playing.