Reid went to the locker room in the second quarter of Monday's game against the Hawks due to an ankle injury, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Reid went back to the locker room after having his ankle evaluated by trainers on the sidelines. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Minott are candidates to see increased playing time off the Timberwolves' bench for as long as Reid is sidelined.
