Reid left Friday's game against the Spurs with neck spasms and wasn't able to return to the game.
The Timberwolves initially called Reid questionable to return, but there were only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter at that time. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors. If he's unable to play, we'd likely see some smaller lineups with guys like Kyle Anderson and Shake Milton benefitting.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Displays two-way play off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Impresses off bench against Miami•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong showing off bench Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Booms off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong showing off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Strong in preseason debut•