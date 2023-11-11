Watch Now:

Reid left Friday's game against the Spurs with neck spasms and wasn't able to return to the game.

The Timberwolves initially called Reid questionable to return, but there were only a few minutes left in the fourth quarter at that time. He should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors. If he's unable to play, we'd likely see some smaller lineups with guys like Kyle Anderson and Shake Milton benefitting.

