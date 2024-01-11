Reid provided 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Reid led all bench players in Wednesday's contest in scoring, rebounds and assists while recording a team-high three blocks in extended time off the bench due to the absence of Rudy Gobert (hip). Reid tied a season high in rebounds while tallying his second game with 10 or more boards and notching his second double-double of the year. Reid has now posted at least 19 points off the bench in five outings.