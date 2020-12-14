Although Reid (not injury related) went through Monday's shootaround, he is not expected to play in the Timberwolve's matchup with Grizzlies, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The Timberwolves plan on easing Reid back in the swing of things and get some practices under his belt. The big man recently joined the team following self-isolation.
