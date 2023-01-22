Reid posted five points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 15 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Rockets.

Reid started again for the Timberwolves but failed to produce, logging just 15 minutes. Despite starting for the past three games, Reid is well outside the top 150, putting a sour taste in the mouth of anyone who added him when Gobert went down with a groin injury. With that said, Reid is likely to stick in the opening unit until Gobert is back, and given his solid per-minute production, he is worth holding onto in most spots for now.