Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Portland.

Reid was sidelined for Monday's game after being a late addition to the injury report with a back issue. It's encouraging not to see him initially listed as out, suggesting the injury isn't severe, but the reserve big man may still miss at least one additional contest. If that's the case, Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Nathan Knight are all candidates for increased roles, especially with Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out for the foreseeable future.