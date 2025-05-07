Reid posted 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reid was one of the standout players for the Timberwolves, and in a game where the frontcourt struggled badly, the big man stepped up and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Even though he had to leave the game in the latter stages of the second quarter due to an apparent hamstring problem, he didn't show effects of it in the second half and should be ready to continue playing his sizable role off the bench going forward.