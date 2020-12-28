Reid started and posted 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes Sunday in the Timberwolves' 127-91 loss to the Lakers.

Called on to start at center with Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) sidelined, Reid looked overmatched against his counterpart, Marc Gasol, who tallied 12 points (on 4-for-4 shooting from the field), eight assists, seven rebounds and four blocks in just 21 minutes. Reid won't have to go against strong paint defenders like Gasol every night, but expect efficiency to be an issue for the second-year big man while his role expands with Towns being listed as week-to-week. That said, Reid demonstrated the ability to put up counting stats at a steady clip Sunday and while Towns was sidelined last season, so he's probably worthy of a cursory pickup in most standard leagues.