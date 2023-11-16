Reid posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and a steal in Minnesota's 133-115 loss to the Suns on Wednesday.

Although the Timberwolves broke their seven-game win streak, Reid continues to shine in his role as the sixth man, leading all bench scorers for the ninth time this season. The 24-year-old center is averaging 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 21.5 minutes thus far, on a remarkable 44.4 percent from three. Whether he maintains this efficiency has yet to be determined, but expect Reid to continue producing solid statlines on a nightly basis regardless.