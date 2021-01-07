Reid scored just two points (1-2 FG) in 10 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's loss at Denver.

Reid had played at least 20 minutes while scoring at least 10 points in each of his last four games (three starts), but he was barely an option for the coaching staff Tuesday and that was reflected in his production levels. With Juancho Hernangomez thriving as a starter -- he scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting -- Reid could easily remain on a bench role for Thursday's contest against the Blazers on the road.