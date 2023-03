Reid recorded 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Saturday's 122-107 loss to Toronto.

Reid came off the bench and scored a team-high 22 points, but it wasn't enough as the Timberwolves struggled to find any offensive consistency without Anthony Edwards (ankle). Over his past three appearances, Reid is averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.