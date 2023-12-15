Reid notched 27 points (8-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 victory over the Mavericks.

Reid tied a franchise record with seven threes made off the bench in the win, and his contributions were pivotal as Minnesota sparked a comeback following a slow start in the first quarter. Reid has been forced to play off the bench since Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are the starting frontcourt, but he's finding ways to make an impact, particularly on the offensive end. Over his last 10 games, Reid is averaging 14.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while also scoring in double digits in each of his last five appearances.