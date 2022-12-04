Reid supplied 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's game against the Thunder.

Reid secured a game-high 18 rebounds on the way to a loss, easily setting a new top mark in rebounds on the season. He also continues to protect the rim for this Minnesota team who will be without the services of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) for at least the next month, as Reid has swatted away nine shots over his last two games. While the sample size has been small, the 23-year-old has been impressive with increased opportunities since Towns went down Monday in Washington.