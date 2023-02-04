Reid isn't in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Magic.
Reid will be replaced by Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup Friday. The 23-year-old big man is averaging 16.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in his eight games starting this season.
