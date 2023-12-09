Reid finished with 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 24 minutes in Friday's 127-103 win over Memphis.

Reid finished second on the team in scoring and as one of seven Timberwolves players with a double-digit point total while ending one board short of a double-double performance. Reid has provided a boost to Minnesota's second unit this season, posting 10 or more points in 16 games this year. He has finished with at least 10 points and nine rebounds in two straight outings.