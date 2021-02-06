Reid registered 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Thunder.

Reid was doubtful due to a wrist injury, but he was deemed healthy enough to start and he responded with a strong performance -- he ended just one rebound shy of putting up his second double-double of the season. Despite shifting between the starting lineup and the bench, and knowing Reid's upside is heavily tied to Karl-Anthony Towns' (illness) availability, the former LSU product has responded -- he has scored in double digits in seven of the Timberwolves' last eight contests, averaging 14.3 points per game during that eight-game span.