Reid registered six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's win over New York.
The center once again wasn't a factor for the Wolves, as Reid managed just 28.6 percent shooting over 15 minutes of action. Since posting 16 points in 17 minutes against the Rockets last Friday, Reid has totaled just 10 points across the last three games.
