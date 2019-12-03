Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Nursing shoulder soreness
Reid is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks due to right shoulder soreness.
Reid hasn't taken the court for the Timberwolves this season, and despite being recalled from the G League on Sunday, he may not even be available to play Wednesday. The team should get a better idea of his status closer to tip.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Returns from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in G-League debut•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Moves to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Inactive for Opening Night win•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Secures standard contract•
-
Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Double-doubles in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...