Reid (shoulder) doesn't appear on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Reid was listed on the injury report ahead of both of the Timberwolves' past two games with right shoulder soreness, ultimately sitting out both contests. Though his absence from the report implies that he's ostensibly healthy, Reid isn't a member of coach Ryan Saunders' rotation and isn't a lock to see minutes Sunday. The undrafted rookie may have a better chance at making his NBA debut than usual, however, as three other Timberwolves (Jake Layman, Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague) are listed as either out or questionable. Additionally, Minnesota is also down another three bodies in Kelan Martin, Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin, who are all with the G League's Iowa Wolves.