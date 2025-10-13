Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reid (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Reid, along with several other Timberwolves regulars, will rest Monday after appearing in the team's first three preseason games. The big man's next opportunity to suit up comes Thursday against the Bulls.
