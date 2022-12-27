Reid ended with 21 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat.

Reid enjoyed a three-game run as the Timberwolves' starting center from Dec. 16 through 19, but he's since been deployed off the bench over the previous three contests with Rudy Gobert returning from an ankle injury and reclaiming his spot on the top unit. Even though the two players typically haven't seen their playing time overlap, Reid and Gobert have now shared the court for 13 and 12 minutes over the past two contests. If that trend continues, Reid could warrant a pickup in most 12-team leagues where he's available, given the fantasy-friendly skill set he's routinely put on display when given extended run.