Reid (illness) played the final 1:46 of Wednesday's 126-108 win over the Magic, logging one rebound and one assist.

Though 12 players took the court for the Timberwolves on the night, head coach Chris Finch essentially ran a nine-man rotation. None of Reid, Nathan Knight or A.J. Lawson took the floor until the final two minutes, when Minnesota had built a 22-point lead. If Finch elects to expand the rotation to back to 10 men moving forward, Reid would be the most likely beneficiary, though he would still only be in store for a limited role off the bench behind starting center Rudy Gobert. Before missing the Wolves' previous three games with an illness, Reid had averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings, though Gobert sat out two of those games.