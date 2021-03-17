Reid had six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.

Reid had a nice run of production in late January and early February, but the Wolves have mostly moved away from the LSU product in recent weeks. The return of Karl-Anthony Towns from a wrist injury/COVID-19 was the primary catalyst, but Minnesota has recently favored Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels over Reid, who's topped 20 minutes just once in his last seven games.