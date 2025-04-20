Reid totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Reid soaked up the majority of the center minutes, contributing at least 20 points for the first time in the past nine games. The Lakers opted to run with Dorian Finney-Smith as their primary center, a matchup that better suited Reid. Jaxson Hayes will likely continue to start for the Lakers but his lack of upside could result in both he and Rudy Gobert playing limited minutes. Reid is a proven commodity when it comes to stepping into a larger role, meaning he should see meaningful minutes for the remainder of the series.