Reid closed with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Sunday's 98-90 win over the Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reid played additional minutes down the stretch with Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble. As usual, Reid delivered on the offensive end but also tallied a couple of key blocks. He should once again play a pivotal role off the bench for Minnesota against the high-flying Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.