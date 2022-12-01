Reid accumulated seven points (3-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 victory over the Grizzlies.

Reid tallied a season-high five blocks on the night after failing to record a block in three straight games coming into Wednesday's action. His scoring production has been nothing to marvel at so far this year, averaging 7.6 points over 22 matchups, but he could see increased opportunities moving forward with Karl-Anthony Towns set to miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with a strained calf.