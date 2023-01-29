Reid notched 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 win over the Kings.

Reid scored 14 points in 13 minutes, although offered nothing else outside of the points column. With Rudy Gobert back in the fold, Reid has shifted back to the bench, rendering him a non-factor in fantasy. He is always a player to monitor given what he can do when handed a sizeable role. Unfortunately, that is only going to come if and when Gobert is out.