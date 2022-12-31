Reid produced 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Bucks.

Reid moved back into the starting lineup after Rudy Gobert was ruled out due to illness, putting together another strong performance. Despite his role changing from one night to the next, Reid has been a relatively steady source of points, rebounds and blocks over the past two weeks. Even if Gobert is to return for their next game, Reid is worth holding onto, at least until Gobert can establish himself as the dominant center in the rotation.