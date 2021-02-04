Reid (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Reid is dealing with a sprained wrist, but he'll likely still play Friday. He drew the start with the injury Wednesday, playing 32 minutes and posting eight points, 11 boards, three assists and two steals.
