Reid amassed 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over the Lakers.

With Karl-Anthony Towns struggling offensively for much of the day, Reid stepped up to provide some scoring in the frontcourt. Head coach Chris Finch's willingness to lean on Reid was encouraging, but Reid entered Saturday's contest averaging just 8.8 points in 19.7 minutes over his last six games. It's tough to trust him on a nightly basis given Minnesota's frontcourt logjam, but Reid is quietly averaging a career-high 12.9 points per game on elite 50.5/40.1/91.3 percent shooting splits.