Reid delivered 17 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, a rebound, a steal and a block across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Wizards.

Reid has shifted between the starting lineup and the bench this season, but he has assumed a secondary role following the return of Karl-Anthony Towns -- and he has been thriving as a second-unit threat. Reid has scored in double digits in six of his last 10 games while playing more than 20 minutes just once in that span. He is averaging 11.0 points per game off the bench over his last 10 appearances.