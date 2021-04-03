Reid delivered 18 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 23 minutes in Friday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Reid has been coming off the bench regularly now that Karl-Anthony Towns is healthy and that has undoubtedly reduced his upside, but the big man is still capable of putting up strong stat lines when given enough minutes. He was coming off three straight single-digit scoring performances but has scored in double digits in all but three appearances when playing at least 20 minutes.