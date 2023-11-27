Reid provided 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 119-97 victory over the Grizzlies.

Reid has a complicated path toward earning more regular playing time given that Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are playing exceptionally well together as the starting frontcourt. However, Reid is making the most of his minutes, and he can be a decent waiver pickup in fantasy despite his steady bench role. He has scored in double digits in six of his last eight outings, averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while logging just 19.0 minutes per game in that span.