Reid totaled 11 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and eight rebounds over 17 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 loss to the Knicks.

Reid was held to just four points Friday, but he shot 75 percent from the floor against the Knicks on Sunday to score in double figures once again. He's now scored at least 10 points in three of the last four games and has had consistent playing time since returning to a bench role.