Reid supplied 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 42 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to the Lakers.

Reid did all he could, but he was unable to contain Anthony Davis as the frontcourt folded without Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). Reid put up a good number, a trend that should continue until the postseason, when Towns is scheduled to return. The Timberwolves stand a chance with Gobert in the lineup, but their frontcourt is extremely vulnerable with both big men on the sidelines.