Reid finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-105 victory over the Bucks.

Reid led all Timberwolves bench players in scoring while connecting on a pair of threes and ending as one of five players with 15 or more points in a winning effort. Reid has been one of the top producers off Minnesota's bench this season, posting 17 or more points in 10 outings. Reid has now recorded at least 10 points in four of his last five contests.