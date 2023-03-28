Reid closed Monday's 119-115 win over the Kings with 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 21 minutes.

Reid has been absolutely stellar for Minnesota lately, averaging 18.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 21.7 minutes over his last seven appearances. Despite not being a starter or playing over 30 minutes on daily basis, Reid's still capable of above-average fantasy outings anytime he steps onto the court.