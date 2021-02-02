Reid (wrist) tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and three rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench in Monday's 100-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

Before missing the Timberwolves' last two games with a sprained wrist, Reid had drawn six straight starts, but he ceded his spot on the top unit in his return to action. Reid was still able to churn out better fantasy production than starter Ed Davis (eight points, five rebounds and one block in 20 minutes), but both players will see big reductions in value if Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) is cleared to return later this week.