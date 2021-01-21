Reid registered 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Magic.

Reid continues to produce when given the chance and has scored in double digits in four of his five starts this season. He has also registered double-digit scoring performances in eight of his last 11 contests, and he should remain fairly productive as long as Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) remains out.