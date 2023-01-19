Reid provided 17 points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Although Reid came nowhere close to Rudy Gobert's (groin) voluminous rebound totals, he was able to draw plenty of fouls, resulting in nine points from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-9 center has a three-point stroke that can surprise you, and although he didn't convert any in the loss, he averages 2.8 shot attempts from beyond the arc per game and sports a conversion rate of 33.6 percent.