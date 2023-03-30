Reid is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Lakers due to a left wrist injury.

Despite the return of Karl-Anthony Towns (calf), Reid has taken his game up a notch. He's reached at least 12 points in the past eight games, averaging 18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 21.9 minutes. If he's forced to miss his first game since March 13, more minutes could be in store for Nathan Knight and Taurean Prince (illness).