Reid (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against Toronto.

Reid is at risk of missing the closing end of the Timberwolves' back-to-back set Saturday after logging 25 minutes in Friday's loss to the Bulls. He has dealt with lingering soreness in his left calf throughout the past week but has played through the injury in the last two contests. With Rudy Gobert (ankle) also questionable, Nathan Knight could be thrust into a significant role if one of Reid or Gobert sits.