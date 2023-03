Reid (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Reid missed the last game due to his calf injury, which allowed Luka Garza to get some extended run in the rotation behind Rudy Gobert. However, Gobert is also being listed as questionable for Wednesday's game due to his nagging left ankle sprain, so if both Reid and Gobert are forced to the sidelines, Garza would be on the radar as a potential streamer.