Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Quiet in limited minutes
Reid had nine points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-3 FT) and three rebounds in Wednesday's win over Miami.
Reid continues to fill in for Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineup, but he threw up a dud for fantasy owners on Wednesday night. Reid's struggles can primarily be attributed to the fact that foul trouble limited him to just 19 minutes of action. However, in his last game against Dallas on Monday, Reid played 27 minutes and finished with just six points and five boards, though he did add three blocks.
