Reid contributed eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 victory over the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Reid was limited in the victory, scoring single digits for the third straight game. It's been a postseason full of ups and downs for Reid, with his role typically dictated by the individual matchup, as well as the play of Rudy Gobert. In fact, Reid has scored more than 15 points only twice during the playoffs, while tallying fewer than 10 points on five occasions. Minnesota now moves on to the Conference Finals for the second straight season, where it will face either Oklahoma City or Denver.