Reid (wrist) is available Wednesday against the Spurs, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 21-year-old was considered probable with a sprained right wrist, so his availalbity for Wednesday was never truly in question. Reid didn't start Monday in his return from a two-game absence, but he'll be back in the starting five against San Antonio with Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19 protocols) still sidelined.