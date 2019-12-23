Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Recalled by Timberwolves
Reid was recalled by the Timberwolves ahead of Monday's game against Golden State.
Reid is back in Minnesota after a brief stint with the teams G League affiliate. His presence doesn't figure to affect the Timberwolves' rotations too much considering he's seen just four total minutes over two appearances so far this season.
