Timberwolves' Naz Reid: Recalled from G League
The Timberwolves have recalled Reid from the G League on Monday.
After a brief stint in the G League, the rookie returns to Minnesota and will reportedly be available for the Timberwolves' contest against Brooklyn on Monday. It's highly unlikely that he'll crack the rotation however.
